Leslie Odom Jr. will perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on June 22. (Photo: Andrew Toth / Getty Images for NewYork-Presbyt)

Leslie Odom Jr., who originated the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway smash "Hamilton," will perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at its Ninth Annual Heroes Gala and Benefit Concert on June 22.

His "Hamilton" role won Odom, 37, the 2016 Tony Award for best actor in a musical, as well as a Grammy as a principal vocalist on the year's best musical-theater album.

Odom's last performance in "Hamilton" came on July 9, 2016.

The New York City native, who graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, made his Broadway debut at 17 in "Rent" and appeared in 2000 as an ensemble member in the one-night Broadway concert version of "Dreamgirls."

His film credits include a supporting role in the 2012 "Red Tails" and the 2017 Kenneth Branagh version of "Murder on the Orient Express."

This year the DSO Heroes Gala will honor longtime supporter and philanthropist Mort Harris. There will be a black-tie dinner for gala guests prior to the 8 p.m. performance.

Concert-only tickets are available now to DSO subscribers and Friend Premier-level donors. The public will be able to buy tickets starting at $50 for the concert in early 2019.

Visit dso.org or call (313) 576-5111.

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-6021

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/12/20/hamilton-leslie-odom-dso-detroit-symphony-orchestra-heroes-gala/2378496002/