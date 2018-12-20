Buy Photo The Motown Museum in Detroit (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

The end of the year brought of rush of new donations totaling $2.28 million to the Motown Museum's planned $50 million expansion.

The new pledges raise the total since the 50,000 square-foot project's announcement in 2016 to $18.78 million, or well over one-third of necessary funds.

The largest recent commitment came from the Kresge Foundation, which is contributing $1.3 million.

"The Motown Museum campus promises to be both a worldwide attraction and a unique community space that contributes to the revitalization of the immediate area," said Wendy Lewis Jackson, managing director of Kresge's Detroit Program.

Other gifts in the $2.28 million include $500,000 from the Elaine & Leo Stern Foundation, $55,000 from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs, and $225,000 from the national AARP.

Earlier donors to the capital campaign included UAW-Ford, Lear Corp., the Erb Family Foundation, the William Davidson Foundation and Dr. William Pickard.

The uptick in donations, said Robin R. Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the museum board, speaks to "the meaningful impact the Motown story has both here in Detroit and around the world."

