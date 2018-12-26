Artist Spotlight: Krillin
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Krillin
Line up: The Void, guitar; Leyline, bass; Captain Earwig, guitar; Solar Scum, drums.
The schick: The musicians in Krillin say they're aliens from the underspace who cause "chaos across the cosmos." In Detroit, they mostly known for a wild visual show with day glow costumes and an instrumental surf/punk sound.
Next: Krillin will ring in the new year on this planet at PJ's Lager House, 1254 Michigan in Detroit on Monday. Doors open at 8 p.m. and cover charge is $10. Jemmi Hazeman & the Honey Riders and the Imaginatron are also on the bill. Call (313) 961-4668 for more information. Hear Krillin at krillinband.bandcamp.com.
Melody Baetens
