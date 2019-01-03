The Devil Elvis Show performs Jan. 12 at Trinity House Theatre in Livonia. (Photo: Philamonjaro)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: The Devil Elvis Show

Line up: Chris O'Droski is Devil Elvis, vocals and acoustic guitar; Marc "Poor Boy" West, guitar and backing vocals; Paul Royal, upright bass; "Killer" Caitlin Dee, vocals and acoustic guitar.

About: Around for more than a decade, this Ypsilanti-based group is a tribute to Elvis that incorporates 1950s rock 'n' roll with country, punk, soul and R&B.

Next: To celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday this month (it's Tuesday), the Devil Elvis Show is booked at Trinity House Theatre on Jan. 12. The outfit will play tunes of the King for one set and the second set will feature the music of women in rockabilly, Johnny Cash, Eddie Cochran and some originals. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. Trinity House Theatre is at 38840 W. Six Mile in Livonia. Visit trinityhousetheatre.org or call (734) 464-6302.

Melody Baetens

