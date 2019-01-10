The Legal immigrants play Friday at the Loving Touch in Ferndale. (Photo: Anthony J. Norkus)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: The Legal Immigrants

Line up: Joe Bockheim, vocals and guitar; Ben Taber, lead guitar; Kevin Kitsch, bass; Marcus Jones, drums.

Sound: This Grand Rapids band plays straightforward rock and roll with some classic rock influence. Their latest album "Hang On," released in November, was recorded to tape instead of digitally to get an authentic vintage sound.

Next: The Legal Immigrants play Friday at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale. Doors open at 8 p.m. and Strange Flavors open the show. Tickets are $10. Call (248) 546-3696.

Melody Baetens

