Tickets for the 7th annual country music camping festival go on sale Jan. 25

Keith Urban performs "Wasted Time." (Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Toby Keith, Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band will headline this year's Faster Horses festival, July 19-21 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., festival producers announced Friday.

Tickets for the 7th annual event go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 via the festival's website, fasterhorsesfestival.com.

Other acts announced for the "three-day hillbilly sleepover," as producers have coined it: Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Brothers Osborne, Danielle Bradbery, Old Dominion, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Randy Houser, LANCO, Cassadee Pope, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Dylan Scott, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brett Young.

Dustin Lynch performs on the main stage at Faster Horses. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Faster Horses debuted in 2013 and has built a steady annual following, drawing some 40,000 fans to the MIS grounds for three days of camping, country music and hard partying.

Returning headliners over the years have included Dierks Bentley (2013 and 2017), Luke Bryan (2013 and 2017), Jason Aldean (2013 and 2016), Miranda Lambert (2014 and 2017) and Florida Georgia Line (2015 and 2018).

Toby Keith and Zac Brown Band will make their Faster Horses debuts at this year's event, while Keith Urban headlined the festival's second year.

