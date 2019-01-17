Artist Spotlight: Atmig
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Atmig
Lineup: Tobias Lipski, guitar and vocals; Julia Hickling, vocals; Dave Taylor, drums; Phil LaDouceur, bass, trumpet, cello, cigar box and octave mandolin.
Sound: This four piece band, whose name is an acronym for "after the money is gone," plays indie rock mixed with folk and mellow shoegaze. They cite Death Cab for Cutie, Elliott Smith, Johnny Cash and Sunny Day Real Estate as influences.
Next: Atmig will celebrate the release of the new album "Wishes" Saturday with a performance at Otus Supply's Parliament Room at 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Electric Honey opens the show, which starts after doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit atmig.com for tickets.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.