Atmig performs Saturday at Otus Supply in Ferndale to celebrate the band's new album "Wishes." (Photo: Courtesy of atmig)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Atmig

Lineup: Tobias Lipski, guitar and vocals; Julia Hickling, vocals; Dave Taylor, drums; Phil LaDouceur, bass, trumpet, cello, cigar box and octave mandolin.

Sound: This four piece band, whose name is an acronym for "after the money is gone," plays indie rock mixed with folk and mellow shoegaze. They cite Death Cab for Cutie, Elliott Smith, Johnny Cash and Sunny Day Real Estate as influences.

Next: Atmig will celebrate the release of the new album "Wishes" Saturday with a performance at Otus Supply's Parliament Room at 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Electric Honey opens the show, which starts after doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit atmig.com for tickets.

Melody Baetens

