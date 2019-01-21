Rapper Nas will perform with the DSO in March. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Nas will perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra March 5 as part of Detroit Pistons Black History Month programming at Orchestra Hall.

Proceeds from the 7:30 p.m. concert will benefit programs that stem from the partnership the Pistons have with the DSO and the Sphinx Organization.

Nas is expected to perform a classical music version of his 1994 debut album “Illmatic.” He performed a similar concert a few years ago with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center for the album’s 20th anniversary.

Tickets, $65-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday via Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/01/21/nas-performing-with-detroit-symphony-orchestra/2640034002/