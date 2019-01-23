Sada Baby (Photo: Courtesy of Warner Music Group)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Sada Baby

Sound: Hip-hop. The rapper was described as "Detroit's most charming rap star" in a feature in Fader last year.

Rising star: The rapper from Detroit's east side is getting national attention. His track with FMB DZ, "Rock with Us" has gotten 5 million views since being posted in September, and his solo song "Driple Double," posted just a few weeks ago, has already gotten more than 1 million views.

Next: Thursday, Jan. 24, Sada Baby will celebrate the release of his new mixtape with a listening party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at the Annex, 24 W. Adams in Detroit. Tickets are $20 before 11 p.m. and go up to $50 after, or $35 if you show you've downloaded the mixtape to your phone.

Melody Baetens

