Movement unveils full lineup of performers
Gucci Mane, GRiZ join list of artists at Memorial Day Weekend electronic music festival
Following a holiday tease of 10 artists, organizers of this year's Movement Festival have unveiled a full lineup of artists performing at the Memorial Day Weekend electronic music celebration.
Carl Craig, GRiZ, Gucci Mane, Virgil Abloh, Richie Hawtin and the team of Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke are among the artists enlisting for duty for the Hart Plaza fest, May 25-27. Tickets are now on sale through the festival's website, movement.us.
This year marks the 20th year that techno music has overtaken Hart Plaza on Memorial Day Weekend, and the 14th year the event has been headed by Paxahau.
A full list of this year's artists, broken down alphabetically by day, is below.
Sat., May 25:
Al Ester b2b Earl Mixxin Mckinney
Amelie Lens
Art Department
Brian Kage
Carl Craig
Disclosure - DJ set
DJ Holographic
Josh Wink
Kenny Larkin - live
Loco Dice
LSD (Luke Slater, Function, Steve Bicknell)
Marie Davidson
Matthew Herbert
Maya Jane Coles
MGUN
Mister Joshooa
Neil Landstrumm
Octave One - live
Orbital
Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves
Seth Troxler
Soul Clap
Stacey Pullen
STERAC
Tin Man - live
Tylr
Umfang
Virgil Abloh
WAJATTA - live (John Tejada x Reggie Watts)
Sun., May 26:
Andrea Ghita
ANNA
Asher Perkins & Rex Sepulveda: Front to Front - live
Ataxia
Channel Tres
Charlotte de Witte
Chris Liebing
Craig Gonzalez
Danny Brown
DJ Godfather
DJ Minx
DJ T-1000
DM Nation
Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna
Fisher
Gucci Mane
Heiko Laux
John Acquaviva
Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers
Nastia
Noncompliant
Norm Talley
Oscar Mulero
Patrick Topping
Richie Hawtin
Ryan Elliott
Sam Austins
Sheefy McFly
Soul Goodman
Volvox
Mon., May 27:
Audion - live
Chris Lake
Ciel
Dabrye + Kadence
Danny Daze
Detroit Techno Militia 2x4
DJ Bone
DJ Nobu
DJ Tennis
FJAAK - live
Floorplan - live
Get Real
Golf Clap
GRiZ
Heathered Pearls
Heidi
Hot Since 82
J.Phlip
Justin Cudmore
Loren
Madlib
Mathew Jonson - live
MK
Remote Viewing Party
Shigeto - live
Stephan Bodzin
Tale Of Us
The Advent - live
Whodat
Yaeji
