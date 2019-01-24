Gucci Mane, GRiZ join list of artists at Memorial Day Weekend electronic music festival

GRiZ, aka Grant Kwiecinski, performs on the main stage of the Movement Festival in Detroit on May 25, 2015. (Photo: Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News file)

Following a holiday tease of 10 artists, organizers of this year's Movement Festival have unveiled a full lineup of artists performing at the Memorial Day Weekend electronic music celebration.

Carl Craig, GRiZ, Gucci Mane, Virgil Abloh, Richie Hawtin and the team of Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke are among the artists enlisting for duty for the Hart Plaza fest, May 25-27. Tickets are now on sale through the festival's website, movement.us.

This year marks the 20th year that techno music has overtaken Hart Plaza on Memorial Day Weekend, and the 14th year the event has been headed by Paxahau.

A full list of this year's artists, broken down alphabetically by day, is below.

Sat., May 25:

Al Ester b2b Earl Mixxin Mckinney

Amelie Lens

Art Department

Brian Kage

Carl Craig

Disclosure - DJ set

DJ Holographic

Josh Wink

Kenny Larkin - live

Loco Dice

LSD (Luke Slater, Function, Steve Bicknell)

Marie Davidson

Matthew Herbert

Maya Jane Coles

MGUN

Mister Joshooa

Neil Landstrumm

Octave One - live

Orbital

Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves

Seth Troxler

Soul Clap

Stacey Pullen

STERAC

Tin Man - live

Tylr

Umfang

Virgil Abloh

WAJATTA - live (John Tejada x Reggie Watts)

Sun., May 26:

Andrea Ghita

ANNA

Asher Perkins & Rex Sepulveda: Front to Front - live

Ataxia

Channel Tres

Charlotte de Witte

Chris Liebing

Craig Gonzalez

Danny Brown

DJ Godfather

DJ Minx

DJ T-1000

DM Nation

Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna

Fisher

Gucci Mane

Heiko Laux

John Acquaviva

Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers

Nastia

Noncompliant

Norm Talley

Oscar Mulero

Patrick Topping

Richie Hawtin

Ryan Elliott

Sam Austins

Sheefy McFly

Soul Goodman

Volvox

Mon., May 27:

Audion - live

Chris Lake

Ciel

Dabrye + Kadence

Danny Daze

Detroit Techno Militia 2x4

DJ Bone

DJ Nobu

DJ Tennis

FJAAK - live

Floorplan - live

Get Real

Golf Clap

GRiZ

Heathered Pearls

Heidi

Hot Since 82

J.Phlip

Justin Cudmore

Loren

Madlib

Mathew Jonson - live

MK

Remote Viewing Party

Shigeto - live

Stephan Bodzin

Tale Of Us

The Advent - live

Whodat

Yaeji

