Artist Spotlight: Tom Iscariot
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Tom Iscariot
Who: Tom Iscariot is the stage name of Metro Detroit singer/songwriter Thomas Trimble, who is best known as the founder of roots-y rock band American Mars.
Sound: Trimble blends acoustic and electric tones to craft pleasant pop songs influenced by mid-1960s Beatles and other folk/pop heroes.
Next: Trimble's debut as Tom Iscariot comes in the form of a four-song EP, "If the Morning Comes," which he wrote and performed. Singer/songwriter Joel Boyea produced the songs at his home studio in Marshall, Michigan. Listen at tomiscariot.com.
Melody Baetens
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/01/31/artist-spotlight-tom-iscariot/2682996002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.