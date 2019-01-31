Tom Iscariot is local singer/songwriter Thomas Trimble (Photo: Courtesy of Tom Iscariot)

Name: Tom Iscariot

Who: Tom Iscariot is the stage name of Metro Detroit singer/songwriter Thomas Trimble, who is best known as the founder of roots-y rock band American Mars.

Sound: Trimble blends acoustic and electric tones to craft pleasant pop songs influenced by mid-1960s Beatles and other folk/pop heroes.

Next: Trimble's debut as Tom Iscariot comes in the form of a four-song EP, "If the Morning Comes," which he wrote and performed. Singer/songwriter Joel Boyea produced the songs at his home studio in Marshall, Michigan. Listen at tomiscariot.com.

