Mark Whalen, top center, and the Buttermilk Boys perform Saturday at the Loving Touch. (Photo: Courtesy of Mark Whalen)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Mark Whalen and the Buttermilk Boys

Line up: Mark Whalen, guitar and vocals; Max Bourgeois, bass; Colon Takata, guitar; Malcolm Mosley, keyboard; Ben Baird, drums.

Sound: Whalen, who is just 19 and has been writing songs since he was 14, writes in the vein of indie rock with some funk influence.

Next: Mark Whalen and the Buttermilk Boys perform Saturday at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale, with Who Boy, Merga, Mykel Andre and Chef Malcolm. Doors open at 7 p.m. and cover charge is $10 at the door.

Melody Baetens



