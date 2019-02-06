Artist Spotlight: Mark Whalen and the Buttermilk Boys
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Mark Whalen and the Buttermilk Boys
Line up: Mark Whalen, guitar and vocals; Max Bourgeois, bass; Colon Takata, guitar; Malcolm Mosley, keyboard; Ben Baird, drums.
Sound: Whalen, who is just 19 and has been writing songs since he was 14, writes in the vein of indie rock with some funk influence.
Next: Mark Whalen and the Buttermilk Boys perform Saturday at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale, with Who Boy, Merga, Mykel Andre and Chef Malcolm. Doors open at 7 p.m. and cover charge is $10 at the door.
Melody Baetens
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/02/06/artist-spotlight-mark-whalen-and-buttermilk-boys/2768875002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.