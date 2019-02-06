Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and more will perform on the special, airing on CBS in April

Smokey Robinson will co-host the upcoming "Motown 60" special with Cedric the Entertainer. (Photo: Chris Pizzello / AP)

Smokey Robinson will host "Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration," an upcoming celebration of the 60th anniversary of Motown Records.

Cedric the Entertainer will co-host the event, which will be filmed Tuesday in Los Angeles — two days after Sunday's Grammy Awards — Motown announced on Wednesday. The concert will be broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m. April 21.

Performers on the special include Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, John Legend, Ne-Yo, Little Big Town, Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Meghan Trainor, Fantasia, Pentatonix, Thelma Houston and more.

The show will be filmed at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. Tickets to the show, $40-$205, are available through AXS.com.

