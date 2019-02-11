2019 Grammy Awards
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for album of the year for "Golden Hour" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for album of the year for "Golden Hour" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ludwig Goransson, accepts the award for record of the year for "This Is America" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Ludwig Goransson, accepts the award for record of the year for "This Is America" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Alicia Keys presents the award for record of the year at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Alicia Keys presents the award for record of the year at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez speak at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Lady Gaga, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez speak at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
H.E.R. accepts the award for best R&B album for "H.E.R." at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
H.E.R. accepts the award for best R&B album for "H.E.R." at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kelsea Ballerini introduces a performance by Brandi Carlile at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Kelsea Ballerini introduces a performance by Brandi Carlile at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Brandi Carlile performs "The Joke" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Brandi Carlile performs "The Joke" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Leon Bridges, left, and Charlie Wilson introduce a performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Leon Bridges, left, and Charlie Wilson introduce a performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Halle Bailey, foreground, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, perform "Where Is The Love" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Halle Bailey, foreground, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, perform "Where Is The Love" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Cardi B, left, accepts the award for best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy" as Offset looks on at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Cardi B, left, accepts the award for best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy" as Offset looks on at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe X Halle, present the award for best rap album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe X Halle, present the award for best rap album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Wilmer Valderrama introduces a performance by Dua Lipa and St. Vincent at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Wilmer Valderrama introduces a performance by Dua Lipa and St. Vincent at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
St. Vincent, left, and Dua Lipa perform a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
St. Vincent, left, and Dua Lipa perform a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Alessia Cara, left, and Bob Newhart present the award for best new artist at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Alessia Cara, left, and Bob Newhart present the award for best new artist at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Dua Lipa accepts the award for best new artist at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Looking on at right is presenter Bob Newhart.
Dua Lipa accepts the award for best new artist at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Looking on at right is presenter Bob Newhart. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Jimmy Jam speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Jimmy Jam speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Yolanda Adams, from left, Fantasia and Andra Day perform "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" during a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Yolanda Adams, from left, Fantasia and Andra Day perform "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" during a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Eve, left, and Swizz Beatz introduce a performance by Travis Scott at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Eve, left, and Swizz Beatz introduce a performance by Travis Scott at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Travis Scott performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Travis Scott performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Travis Scott, center, climbs a cage during a performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Travis Scott, center, climbs a cage during a performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Travis Scott is carried during a performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Travis Scott is carried during a performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Travis Scott performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Travis Scott performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Alicia Keys, left, and Smokey Robinson introduce a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Alicia Keys, left, and Smokey Robinson introduce a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Jennifer Lopez performs a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Jennifer Lopez performs a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga, right, and Mark Ronson perform "Shallow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Lady Gaga, right, and Mark Ronson perform "Shallow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
James Blake performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
James Blake performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Anderson .Paak, left, winner of the award for best rap performance for "Bubblin" poses in the press room with son Soul Rasheed at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Anderson .Paak, left, winner of the award for best rap performance for "Bubblin" poses in the press room with son Soul Rasheed at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Smokey Robinson perform a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Smokey Robinson perform a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Cardi B performs "Money" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Cardi B performs "Money" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kane Brown, from left, Meghan Trainor and Luke Combs present the award for best country album.
Kane Brown, from left, Meghan Trainor and Luke Combs present the award for best country album. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Cardi B performs "Money" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Cardi B performs "Money" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host Alicia Keys performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Host Alicia Keys performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
George Clinton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
George Clinton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, performs "Tequila" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, performs "Tequila" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, embrace after performing "Tequila" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, embrace after performing "Tequila" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick introduces a performance by grandmother Diana Ross at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick introduces a performance by grandmother Diana Ross at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Diana Ross performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Diana Ross performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Maren Morris, from left, Katy Perry, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Dolly Parton, Karen Fairchild, Philip Sweet, Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves perform "9 to 5" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Maren Morris, from left, Katy Perry, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Dolly Parton, Karen Fairchild, Philip Sweet, Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves perform "9 to 5" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Maren Morris, from left, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform "After The Goldrush" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Maren Morris, from left, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform "After The Goldrush" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Katy Perry, from left, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform "Here You Come Again" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Katy Perry, from left, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform "Here You Come Again" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Anna Kendrick introduces a performance by Dolly Parton at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Anna Kendrick introduces a performance by Dolly Parton at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Anthony Kiedis, left, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Post Malone perform a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Anthony Kiedis, left, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Post Malone perform a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Post Malone performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Post Malone performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
John Mayer, left, and Alicia Keys present the award for song of the year at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
John Mayer, left, and Alicia Keys present the award for song of the year at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae, center, performs "Make Me Feel" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Janelle Monae, center, performs "Make Me Feel" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Laura Daigle poses in the press room with the awards for best contemporary christian music performance/song for "You Say" and best contemporary christian music album for "Look Up Child" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Laura Daigle poses in the press room with the awards for best contemporary christian music performance/song for "You Say" and best contemporary christian music album for "Look Up Child" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kacey Musgraves performs "Rainbow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Kacey Musgraves performs "Rainbow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga reacts before accepting the award for best pop duo or group performance for "Shallow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Lady Gaga reacts before accepting the award for best pop duo or group performance for "Shallow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Miley Cyrus, left, and Shawn Mendes perform "In My Blood" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Miley Cyrus, left, and Shawn Mendes perform "In My Blood" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Alicia Keys, left, kisses Michelle Obama at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Alicia Keys, left, kisses Michelle Obama at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ricky Martin, left, and Camila Cabello perform "Havana" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Ricky Martin, left, and Camila Cabello perform "Havana" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Young Thug performs "Havana" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Young Thug performs "Havana" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Camila Cabello, left, performs "Havana" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Camila Cabello, left, performs "Havana" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Lady Gaga arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Anna Kendrick, left, and Katy Perry arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Anna Kendrick, left, and Katy Perry arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dua Lipa arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Dua Lipa arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cardi B arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Cardi B arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hennessy Carolina arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Hennessy Carolina arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Leon Bridges poses in the press room with the award for best traditional R&B performance for "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Leon Bridges poses in the press room with the award for best traditional R&B performance for "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Chaka Khan arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Chaka Khan arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Brian Littrell, from left, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Brian Littrell, from left, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Heidi Klum arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Heidi Klum arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Philip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Philip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Janelle Monae arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Billy Ray Cyrus, from left, Tish Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center.
Billy Ray Cyrus, from left, Tish Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
BTS arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
BTS arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Beck arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Beck arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Margo Price arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Margo Price arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ãngela Aguilar arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Ãngela Aguilar arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, grandson of Diana Ross, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, grandson of Diana Ross, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Diana Krall, left, and Tony Bennett arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Diana Krall, left, and Tony Bennett arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Evan Ross, left, and Ashlee Simpson arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Evan Ross, left, and Ashlee Simpson arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jay Rock accepts the award for best rap performance for "King's Dead" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Jay Rock accepts the award for best rap performance for "King's Dead" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Aida Cuevas arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Aida Cuevas arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Annie Clark, also known as St. Vincent, left, and Jack Antonoff accept the award for best rock song for "Masseduction" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Annie Clark, also known as St. Vincent, left, and Jack Antonoff accept the award for best rock song for "Masseduction" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Meghan Trainor arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Meghan Trainor arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lele Pons arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Lele Pons arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Matt Pike, from left, Des Kensel and Jeff Matz, of Electric Messiah, accept the award for best metal performance for "High On Fire" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Matt Pike, from left, Des Kensel and Jeff Matz, of Electric Messiah, accept the award for best metal performance for "High On Fire" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Toni Cornell, left, and Christopher Nicholas Cornell accept the award for best rock performance for "When Bad Does Good" on behalf of their late father Chris Cornell at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Toni Cornell, left, and Christopher Nicholas Cornell accept the award for best rock performance for "When Bad Does Good" on behalf of their late father Chris Cornell at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Joelle James, left, and Larrance Dopson accept the award for best r&b song for "Boo'd Up" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Joelle James, left, and Larrance Dopson accept the award for best r&b song for "Boo'd Up" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Saint Heart arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Saint Heart arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jeannie Mai arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Jeannie Mai arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sophie Hawley-Weld of "Sofi Tukker" performs at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Sophie Hawley-Weld of "Sofi Tukker" performs at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Zuri Hall arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Zuri Hall arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rashida Jones, from left, Alan Hicks and Paula DuPre Pesmen accept the award for best music film for "Quincy" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Rashida Jones, from left, Alan Hicks and Paula DuPre Pesmen accept the award for best music film for "Quincy" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kalani Pe'a accepts the award for best regional roots music album for "No 'Ane'i" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Kalani Pe'a accepts the award for best regional roots music album for "No 'Ane'i" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Claudia Brant accepts the award for best Latin pop album for "Sincera" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Claudia Brant accepts the award for best Latin pop album for "Sincera" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lzzy Hale speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Lzzy Hale speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Aida Cuevas performs "La Llorona" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Aida Cuevas performs "La Llorona" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Natalia Lafourcade, left, and Angela Aguilar perform "La Llorona" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Natalia Lafourcade, left, and Angela Aguilar perform "La Llorona" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Gabe Witcher, from left, Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge of "The Punch Brothers" accept the award for best folk album for "All Ashore" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Gabe Witcher, from left, Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge of "The Punch Brothers" accept the award for best folk album for "All Ashore" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Tierra Whack arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Tierra Whack arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fantastic Negrito walks on stage to accept the award for best contemporary blues album for "Please Don't Be Dead" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Fantastic Negrito walks on stage to accept the award for best contemporary blues album for "Please Don't Be Dead" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Buddy Guy accepts the award for best traditional blues album for "The Blues Is Alive and Well" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Buddy Guy accepts the award for best traditional blues album for "The Blues Is Alive and Well" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Phil Hanseroth, from left, Brandi Carlile and Tim Hanseroth accept the award for best Americana album for "By the Way, I Forgive You" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Phil Hanseroth, from left, Brandi Carlile and Tim Hanseroth accept the award for best Americana album for "By the Way, I Forgive You" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Toni Cornell, from left, Christopher Nicholas Cornell, and Vicky Karayiannis arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Toni Cornell, from left, Christopher Nicholas Cornell, and Vicky Karayiannis arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kalani Pe'a presents an award at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Kalani Pe'a presents an award at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
"Weird Al" Yankovic poses in the press room with the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
"Weird Al" Yankovic poses in the press room with the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Benj Pasek, left, and Justin Paul accept the award for compilation soundtrack for visual media for "The Greatest Showman" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Benj Pasek, left, and Justin Paul accept the award for compilation soundtrack for visual media for "The Greatest Showman" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Soweto Gospel Choir accept the award for best world music album for "Freedom" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Soweto Gospel Choir accept the award for best world music album for "Freedom" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Questlove presents an award at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Questlove presents an award at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lauren Daigle accepts the award for best contemporary christian music/song for "You Say" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Lauren Daigle accepts the award for best contemporary christian music/song for "You Say" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Josh Smith, from left, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale of Halestorm arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Josh Smith, from left, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale of Halestorm arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Tori Kelly accepts the award for best gospel performance/song for "Never Alone" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Tori Kelly accepts the award for best gospel performance/song for "Never Alone" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Fatoumata Diawara performs at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Fatoumata Diawara performs at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Jaclyn Matfus, left, and Ben Harper arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Jaclyn Matfus, left, and Ben Harper arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hector Buitrago, left, and Andrea Echeverri, of Aterciopelados, arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. .
Hector Buitrago, left, and Andrea Echeverri, of Aterciopelados, arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. . Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    A list of top winners at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.

    Album of the year: "Golden Hour" by Kacey Musgraves

    Record of the year: "This Is America" by Childish Gambino

    Song of the year: "This Is America" by Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson

    Best rap/sung performance: "This Is America" by Childish Gambino

    Best music video: "This Is America" by Childish Gambino

    Best rap album: "Invasion of Privacy" by Cardi B

    Best rap song: "God's Plan" by Drake

    Best new artist: Dua Lipa

    Best country album: "Golden Hour" by Kacey Musgraves

    Best pop duo/group performance: "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

    Best pop vocal album: "Sweetener" by Ariana Grande

    Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga's "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"

    Best R&B album: "H.E.R." by H.E.R.

    Best R&B song: "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James

    Best R&B performance: "Best Part" by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

    Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams

    Best rap performance: (tie) "King's Dead" by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, and "Bubblin" by Anderson.Paak

    Best urban contemporary album: "Everything Is Love" by The Carters

    Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson's "My Way"

    Best rock song: "Masseduction" by St. Vincent

    Best rock album: "From the Fires" by Greta Van Fleet

    Best rock performance: "When Bad Does Good" by Chris Cornell

    Best dance recording: "Electricity" by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

    Best country song: "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)

    Best reggae album: "44/876" by Sting & Shaggy

    Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves' "Butterflies"

    Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay's "Tequila"

    Best jazz vocal album: "The Window" by Cecile McLorin Salvant

    Best alternative music album: "Colors," Beck

    Best comedy album: "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation," Dave Chappelle

    Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant's "Sincera"

    Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter's "Faith — A Journey for All"

    Best folk album: Punch Brothers' "All Ashore"

    Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle's "Look Up Child"

    Best musical theater album: "The Band's Visit"

    Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"

    Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"

    Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You"

    Best gospel album: Tori Kelly's "Hiding Place"

    Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle's "You Say"

    Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir's "Freedom"

    Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The Greatest Showman"

    Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Black Panther"

    Best song written for visual media: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

    Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy's "The Blues Is Alive and Well"

    Best music film: Quincy Jones' "Quincy"

    Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic"

     

