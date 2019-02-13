Artist Spotlight: Lu Fuki and Divine Providence
Name: Lu Fuki and Divine Providence
Line up: Lu Fuki, composer and electric guitar; Tazeen Ayub, guitar and vocals; Nur Dhul-Qarnayn, drums; Jonathan Mateen II, bass; Joe Chase, keys; Ji Hoon Kang, saxophone; Famadou Collins, percussion.
Sound: This socially-conscious ensemble plays a mix of Afro-jazz, soul and funk.
Next: Lu Fuki and Divine Providence's next performance is March 9 at the Hamtramck Music Festival, which takes place March 7-9 at venues throughout Hamtramck. They'll play March 9 at Kelly's Bar, 2403 Holbrook, with Parallel People, Electric Blanket and Jonathan Franco. Visit 2019.hamtramckmusicfest.com for more details. Also coming up, husband and wife team Fuki and Ayub will release a duo album, "Love and Light," in May.
