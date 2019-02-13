Lu Fuki and Divine Providence will play at the Hamtramck Music Festival on March 9 at Kelly's Bar. (Photo: Courtesy of Lu Fuki and Divine Providence)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Lu Fuki and Divine Providence

Line up: Lu Fuki, composer and electric guitar; Tazeen Ayub, guitar and vocals; Nur Dhul-Qarnayn, drums; Jonathan Mateen II, bass; Joe Chase, keys; Ji Hoon Kang, saxophone; Famadou Collins, percussion.

Sound: This socially-conscious ensemble plays a mix of Afro-jazz, soul and funk.

Next: Lu Fuki and Divine Providence's next performance is March 9 at the Hamtramck Music Festival, which takes place March 7-9 at venues throughout Hamtramck. They'll play March 9 at Kelly's Bar, 2403 Holbrook, with Parallel People, Electric Blanket and Jonathan Franco. Visit 2019.hamtramckmusicfest.com for more details. Also coming up, husband and wife team Fuki and Ayub will release a duo album, "Love and Light," in May.

Melody Baetens

