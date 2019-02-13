The singer will play Little Caesars Arena on July 5

Jennifer Lopez performs a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. (Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Fresh off her divisive tribute to Motown on Sunday's Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez will perform her first-ever concert in the birthplace of Motown on her upcoming tour.

Lopez will perform at Little Caesars Arena on July 5, tour officials announced Wednesday. Ticket information will be announced soon, according to a tour release.

Previous J. Lo outings have skipped the Motor City. In a 2015 interview with The Detroit News, Lopez promised a Detroit stop on her next tour.

“Have I never done Detroit? I feel like I have. Are you sure?” Jenny from the Block asked. “We’ve got to, we’ve got to. It’s insane that we haven’t played here. Next tour, I promise!”

Wednesday's tour announcement made good on a second promise she made in that interview. No fan of wintertime in the Midwest, "we’ll be back in the summer," she said.

J. Lo drew criticism for her Motown tribute on Sunday's Grammys telecast, which led Motown great Smokey Robinson to defend her on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez and Smokey Robinson perform onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for The Recording A)

"Stop hating," Robinson wrote in a note posted on social media. "Motown united people not divided them. So don't call yourself loving Motown if you're a hater and spreading the same bigotry that you so strongly oppose coming at you from others."

Lopez' Detroit stop is part of her 24-city "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" tour, which kicks off June 7 in Phoenix and wraps July 26 in Miami.

