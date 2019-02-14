The hometown rocker will play the Clarkston amphitheater June 6 and June 8; tickets on sale next week

Bob Seger has a Valentine's Day treat for Metro Detroit.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will play two concerts, June 6 and June 8, at DTE Energy Music Theatre. The concerts, announced Thursday, are his first Metro Detroit dates on his Travelin' Man Farewell Tour, which launched in November.

Tickets for the shows go on sale through Seger's fan club at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a general-public sale beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 23.

Seger currently is on the road and plays Phoenix on Friday. He has dates across the West Coast and the southern United States for the next month, and a date at the Woodlands, Texas, on May 2.

Seger's last hometown show was in September 2017 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, the final concert staged at the Detroit Pistons' former home. The Palace show was preceded that month by a sold-out concert at DTE, his first performance at the outdoor amphitheater in more than two decades.

