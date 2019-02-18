Eric Church performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville. (Photo11: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images)

Country singer Eric Church was feeling the Detroit vibes when he stopped Friday and Saturday on his "Double Down" tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The "Drink in My Hand" singer, took a detour during his Saturday show to perform a County-inspired cover of Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

If you're wondering what that would sound like, check out the video below:

Church and his band also performed a couple of Bob Seger covers on Friday, including "Night Moves."

According to Billboard, Church also went from an acoustic rendition of his song "Mistress Names Music" into a medley of Motown classics.

Among the songs: "This Old Heart of Mine," from the Isley Brothers, "Where did our Love Go" from the Supremes, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder, "My Girl" from the Temptations, "Let's Get It On" from Marvin Gayne and "I'll Be There" from the Jackson 5.

Church's tour, which includes two different shows in two nights in one city, makes its next stop in Cincinnati next weekend and wraps up in June.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/02/18/country-star-eric-church-covers-eminem-lose-yourself-detroit/2907076002/