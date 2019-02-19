Newly announced June 12 concert follows "overwhelming" demand; tix go on sale Saturday

Two nights isn't enough.

Due to "overwhelming demand" from fan club members, Bob Seger has added a third concert to his upcoming run of shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, promoters announced Tuesday.

In addition to his previously announced June 6 and June 8 concerts at the Clarkston amphitheatre, Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will also perform June 12 at the former Pine Knob.

The newly announced concert will mark Seger's 30th concert at the venue.

Tickets for the June 12 concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, with fan club members getting a first crack at tix at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fan club members were given access to the June 6 and June 8 concerts beginning Tuesday.

Seger's Roll Me Away — The Final Tour launched in November and is currently in the midst of a West Coast swing. The tour hits San Diego on Thursday and Los Angeles on Saturday.

Seger's last hometown show was in September 2017 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, and marked the final concert staged at the former home of the Detroit Pistons.

Earlier that month, Seger performed at a sold-out DTE, his first performance at the outdoor amphitheater in more than two decades.

