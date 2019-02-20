Artist Spotlight: Mr. B
Name: Mr. B, or Mark Lincoln Braun
Sound: Mr. B is a boogie-woogie blues piano veteran, having performed his craft regularly over past several decades. He started in the 1970s at Ann Arbor's Blind Pig and remains rooted in tree town, playing the Ark and Kerrytown Concert House regularly while also collaborating with artists from all over.
Next: Braun's next concert is also his birthday party. His annual Birthday Bounce is 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth in Ann Arbor. Tickets are $10-$40. Call (734) 769-2999 or visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com.
Melody Baetens
