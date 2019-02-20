Mark Lincoln Braun, known as Mr. B, will perform Saturday at Kerrytown Concert House. (Photo11: Courtesy of Mr. B.)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Mr. B, or Mark Lincoln Braun

Sound: Mr. B is a boogie-woogie blues piano veteran, having performed his craft regularly over past several decades. He started in the 1970s at Ann Arbor's Blind Pig and remains rooted in tree town, playing the Ark and Kerrytown Concert House regularly while also collaborating with artists from all over.

Next: Braun's next concert is also his birthday party. His annual Birthday Bounce is 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth in Ann Arbor. Tickets are $10-$40. Call (734) 769-2999 or visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com.

Melody Baetens

