Lonely no more: Lonely Island headed to Fox Theatre on first tour
Tickets for the 'Incredibad' trio's June 26 concert go on sale March 1
It's not on a "Lazy Sunday," but it will do: Musical comedy trio the Lonely Island will perform Detroit's Fox Theatre on June 26, venue officials announced Wednesday.
The show is part of the group's first-ever multi-city tour. Tickets, starting at $35, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1, and fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan here for a shot at tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Lonely Island — Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — rose to popularity through their popular series of "Digital Shorts" on "Saturday Night Live," including "I'm On a Boat," "Motherlover" and "Jack Sparrow," as well as a few whose titles we can't print in a family newspaper.
The group, which has released three studio albums, performed live for the first time at last year's Clusterfest in San Francisco.
