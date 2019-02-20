Tickets for the 'Incredibad' trio's June 26 concert go on sale March 1

Akiva Schaffer, from left, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island perform at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo11: John Shearer, Invision/AP)

It's not on a "Lazy Sunday," but it will do: Musical comedy trio the Lonely Island will perform Detroit's Fox Theatre on June 26, venue officials announced Wednesday.

The show is part of the group's first-ever multi-city tour. Tickets, starting at $35, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1, and fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan here for a shot at tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Lonely Island — Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — rose to popularity through their popular series of "Digital Shorts" on "Saturday Night Live," including "I'm On a Boat," "Motherlover" and "Jack Sparrow," as well as a few whose titles we can't print in a family newspaper.

The group, which has released three studio albums, performed live for the first time at last year's Clusterfest in San Francisco.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/02/20/lonely-no-more-lonely-island-headed-fox-theatre-first-tour/2925950002/