When the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle this year, racing fans will be treated to a concert from country and blues star Frankie Ballard.

The Battle Creek native will sing at 6 p.m. June 1. The country chart topper is the first act announced as part of the entertainment lineup at the annual motorsports festival, which is May 31-June 2. More performers are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Ballard, 36, got his start by winning Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star competition for Michigan in 2008. Since then his songs have done well on the charts, including the No. 1 country singles “Sunshine & Whiskey” and “Young & Crazy.” He’s toured with Lady Antebellum, Florida George Line and Sugarland.

Ballard’s concert will be the same day as the first NTT IndyCar Series race of the weekend, the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Dual I. That day’s events will also include the return of the Trans Am Series.

Tickets, which start at $45, are on sale now at DetroitGP.com or by calling (866) 464-7749. Friday, May 31 is “Free Prix Day” and there is no gate admission charge and all grandstands are open.

