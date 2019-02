Black Jake & the Carnies will play Friday at Otus Supply in Ferndale (Photo: Courtesy of Black Jake & the Carnies)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Black Jake & the Carnies

Line up: Black Jake, vocals, banjo, tambourine and kick drum; Ozzie, bass; KK, guitar and vocals; Big Lip, clarinet, bass clarinet, saxophone and vocals; Wally, hand percussion and vocals.

Sound: They call their brand of wild, alternative Americana "crabgrass."

Next: Jake and the crew will perform Friday night at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit otussupply.com.

Melody Baetens

