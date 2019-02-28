Tickets for the newly announced June 14 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9

And one more makes four.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band have announced a fourth show at DTE Energy Music Theatre on the Roll Me Away — The Final Tour outing, adding to the band's previously announced, sold-out shows on June 6, June 8 and June 12.

Tickets for the newly added June 14 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9. That's if members of Seger's fan club don't get to them first; Bullet Club members get access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Seger's farewell tour launched in November. The tour plays Sacramento Thursday night and Las Vegas on Saturday.

The hometown rocker's last local concert was in September 2017 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, and marked the final concert staged at the former home of the Detroit Pistons.

Earlier that month, Seger performed at a sold-out DTE, his first performance at the outdoor amphitheater in more than two decades.

