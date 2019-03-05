Ella Mai, Lizzo, Kali Uchis, King Princess and more fill out the bill for the fest, July 27 and 28 at Detroit's West Riverside Park

Buy Photo Fans go crazy over the rap group Brockhampton as they perform on day two of the Mo Pop Festival. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Tame Impala and Vampire Weekend lead the lineup of this summer's Mo Pop Festival, July 27 and 28 at Detroit's West Riverside Park, organizers announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the festival, $109.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single day passes, $75, also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, King Princess, the Story So Far, Snail Mail and the Detroit-born Lizzo and more round out the bill for the two-day, outdoor festival.

Vampire Weekend, whose fourth album "Father of the Bride" is due out later this year, will headline on July 27. Tame Impala, who also have a new album due out later this year, will headline July 28.

Mo Pop launched in 2013 and spent its first two years at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre before moving to West Riverfront Park in 2015.

Bon Iver and the National headlined last year's Mo Pop.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/03/05/mo-pop-lines-up-tame-impala-vampire-weekend/3066023002/