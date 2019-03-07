Artist Spotlight: Stefanie Cox & the Blox
Name: Stefanie Cox & the Blox
Line up: Stefanie Cox, vocals; Djeto Juncaj, guitar and accordion; Cheryl Larson, bass; Andrew Glover, drums.
Sound: Bursting with personality and talent, Cox and her strong pipes lead this band of Detroit veteran musicians in performing a mix of blues, rock and soul.
Next: Catch the Blox this weekend as part of the Hamtramck Music Festival, a weekend local music festival taking place in several venues throughout this small, diverse community. The band will perform at 11 p.m. Friday at Port Bar, 9420 Jos Campau in Hamtramck along with Nate B. Jackson, QRB and the Whiskey Charmers. Tickets are $15 for access to all venues during the festival Thurs.-Sat. Visit 2019.hamtramckmusicfest.com.
