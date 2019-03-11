Stone Temple Pilots to play Detroit Grand Prix
Chart-topping rock band Stone Temple Pilots will perform an afternoon concert on June 2 as part of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
One of the most successful rock bands of the 1990s, STP is now fronted by Michigan native Jeff Gutt. Once a contestant on “The X Factor” reality television series, Gutt joined the band in 2017. (Scott Weiland was the lead vocalist of the band for most of its career; he died in 2015.)
Stone Temple Pilots will perform in the Meijer Fan Zone around 1 p.m. on June 2, just ahead of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Dual II featuring the cars of the NTT IndyCar Series.
Brooklyn-based rock band Spirit Animal will also play in June 2.
Last month organizers for the motorsports event announced another Michigan native, country and blues star Frankie Ballard will perform at 6 p.m. June 1.
Tickets, which start at $45, are on sale now at DetroitGP.com or by calling (866) 464-7749. Friday, May 31 is “Comerica Bank Free Prix Day” and there is no gate admission charge and all grandstands are open.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.