Stone Temple Pilots (Photo: Courtesy of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix)

Chart-topping rock band Stone Temple Pilots will perform an afternoon concert on June 2 as part of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

One of the most successful rock bands of the 1990s, STP is now fronted by Michigan native Jeff Gutt. Once a contestant on “The X Factor” reality television series, Gutt joined the band in 2017. (Scott Weiland was the lead vocalist of the band for most of its career; he died in 2015.)

Stone Temple Pilots will perform in the Meijer Fan Zone around 1 p.m. on June 2, just ahead of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Dual II featuring the cars of the NTT IndyCar Series.

Singer Jeff Gutt performs as the lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen, Getty Images)

Brooklyn-based rock band Spirit Animal will also play in June 2.

Last month organizers for the motorsports event announced another Michigan native, country and blues star Frankie Ballard will perform at 6 p.m. June 1.

Tickets, which start at $45, are on sale now at DetroitGP.com or by calling (866) 464-7749. Friday, May 31 is “Comerica Bank Free Prix Day” and there is no gate admission charge and all grandstands are open.

