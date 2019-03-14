Detroit drummer Drew Schultz and his band the Broken Habits will perform Saturday at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. (Photo: Courtesy of Drew Schultz)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Drew Schultz & The Broken Habits

History: Drummer and band leader Schultz has toured as the drummer for the Four Tops and has worked with a list of who's who in the music industry including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves, Gladys Knight, the Dramatics and more.

Sound: A mix of funk, soul, jazz and Motown. The band recently recorded a live album, "Live at 20 Front Street," featuring original songs and covers of songs made popular by artists who Schultz has backed up over the years.

Next: Drew Schultz & The Broken Habits celebrate the release of the new album 8 p.m. Saturday at 20 Front Street, a venue located at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. This is the same venue where the live album was recorded. Tickets, $25, can be purchased in advance at 20frontstreet.com.

Melody Baetens

