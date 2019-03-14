Artist Spotlight: Drew Schultz & The Broken Habits
Name: Drew Schultz & The Broken Habits
History: Drummer and band leader Schultz has toured as the drummer for the Four Tops and has worked with a list of who's who in the music industry including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves, Gladys Knight, the Dramatics and more.
Sound: A mix of funk, soul, jazz and Motown. The band recently recorded a live album, "Live at 20 Front Street," featuring original songs and covers of songs made popular by artists who Schultz has backed up over the years.
Next: Drew Schultz & The Broken Habits celebrate the release of the new album 8 p.m. Saturday at 20 Front Street, a venue located at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. This is the same venue where the live album was recorded. Tickets, $25, can be purchased in advance at 20frontstreet.com.
Melody Baetens
