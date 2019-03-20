In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande, center, performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision)

Chicago – Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes will headline this summer’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Festival organizers announced the lineup for the four-day event on Wednesday, saying more than 170 acts will play on eight stages in Grant Park along Lake Michigan. Other performers include Tame Impala, Flume, J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne and recent Album of the Year Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves.

In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The festival runs August 1-4.

Founder Perry Farrell launched Lollapalooza as a touring festival in 1991. It’s been held in Chicago since 2005 and attracts more than 100,000 people a day.

The Jane’s Addiction lead singer will play with Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra. There also will be performances by Slash, Shaquille O’Neal and Tenacious D.

