Artist Spotlight: The Hackwells
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: The Hackwells
Line up: Brian McCarty, vocals and guitar; Jeff Schott, vocals and bass; Larry Everhart, vocals and harmonica; John Dobat, vocals, guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Sound: A mix of upbeat folk, road-weary country and Americana with a bit of blue collar swagger.
Next: The guys will take the stage at Trinity House Theatre Saturday night at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $15, and can be purchased at trinityhousetheatre.org. The venue is at 38840 W. Six Mile in Livonia. Visit thehackwells.com for more information or to hear the band.
Melody Baetens
