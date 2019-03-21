Acoustic outfit the Hackwells will perform Saturday night at Trinity House Theatre. (Photo: The Hackwells)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: The Hackwells

Line up: Brian McCarty, vocals and guitar; Jeff Schott, vocals and bass; Larry Everhart, vocals and harmonica; John Dobat, vocals, guitar, banjo and mandolin.

Sound: A mix of upbeat folk, road-weary country and Americana with a bit of blue collar swagger.

Next: The guys will take the stage at Trinity House Theatre Saturday night at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $15, and can be purchased at trinityhousetheatre.org. The venue is at 38840 W. Six Mile in Livonia. Visit thehackwells.com for more information or to hear the band.

Melody Baetens

