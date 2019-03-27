Diana Ross celebrated turning 75 at a star-studded party in Los Angeles Tuesday, but another singer appears to have stolen the show.

Beyoncé serenaded the Motown legend with an impromptu "Happy Birthday" at the Hollywood Palladium.

Here's a close up of Beyoncé singing Happy Birthday to Ms. @DianaRoss for her 75th birthday. 💖 pic.twitter.com/pTOdL5Q2zU — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 27, 2019

Videos posted to social media from the party show Ross’ daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, asking the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” as a big birthday cake rolled out. Beyoncé can be seen making her way through the crowd of A-listers, taking the microphone from Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singing to the diva.

Beyoncé can be seen giving Ross a hug after the song while Motown founder and Ross' one-time beau Berry Gordy stands in the background.

Ross was born and raised in Detroit and rose to fame in the '60s as the lead singer of the Motown group The Supremes. The group's hits include "Come See About Me" and "You Can't Hurry Love." She went on to have a successful solo career.

The entire moment was captured on the phones of other celebrity party guests, including Diddy, DJ Khalid, Ross' son Evan Ross and his wife, Ashlee Simpson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner, People Magazine reported.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only person singing to Ross, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Ross was also serenaded with renditions of "Happy Birthday" by Robin Thicke and fellow Motown legend Stevie Wonder.

