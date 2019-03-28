Detroit musician Justin Walker is recovering from a stroke. (Photo: Brian Rozman Photography)

The local rock scene got a shock in early February when news spread that Detroit-based musician Justin Walker suffered a stroke.

In the true form of independent artists, musicians gathered together to organize a fundraiser for Walker, spearheaded by his friend and band mate Brian Rozman. In one month, a GoFundMe raised around $7500 for Walker's medical bills and lost wages.

Walker is known for playing guitar in several bands, including J. Walker & The Crossguards and Carjack.

Rozman said Walker was in ICU for 10 days following his stroke, but is at home recovering and is attending outpatient rehabilitation. While he recovers from the stroke, which caused him to lose mobility on his right side, his musician friends are gathering Saturday at Ant Hall for a concert and fundraiser.

The night includes live sets from the High Strung, Duende, Carjack, Dawg Love, Kommander, Dark Red, Oblisk, Isles of ESP, Zzava and EnD, plus DJs and host Frank Woodman. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music will start at 8 p.m.

"I am honored and in awe of the outpouring support that I have received from our local music & arts community," said Walker in an e-mail to The Detroit News. "We have such an amazing tight-knit local scene and I am completely humbled by everyone’s generosity and support."

Strength: A Benefit for Justin Walker

with the High Strung, Duende, Carjack and more

7 p.m. Saturday

Ant Hall

2320 Caniff, Hamtramck

$10 suggested donation

