Pat Metheny, Joshua Redman, Macy Gray, more join Stanley Clarke at 40th Detroit Jazz Fest
A week after announcing that pioneering jazz bassist Stanley Clarke would be the Artist-in-Residence at this year's Detroit Jazz Festival, organizers revealed the remaining lineup of the 40th annual free outdoor event.
Joining Clarke for the four-day festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 2 in downtown Detroit, are several past Artist-in-Residence musicians including Ron Carter, Pat Metheny, Joshua Redman, Danilio Pérez and Terence Blanchard. Other musical highlights include singer and songwriter Macy Gray, jazz fusion group the Yellowjackets with Luciana Souza, and Dee Dee Bridgewater and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.
“We’re really excited about the exceptional lineup we’ve assembled for the 40th year celebration, which reflects a reunion of some of the most inspiring performers and performances we’ve had the pleasure of hosting over the last 10 years at the jazz festival,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, said in a press release issued Tuesday.
Here are some highlights of each day of the festival.
Friday, Aug. 30
Danilio Pérez’s Global Big Band featuring the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra and Guests
Artist-in-Residence: Stanley Clarke – Back-to- ‘School Days’
The Soul Rebels
Dr. Valade’s Brass Band led by New Orleans legend, Shannon Powell
Saturday, Aug. 31
Macy Gray
Ron Carter Quartet
Yellowjackets with Luciana Souza
Danilo Pérez’s Global Messengers
Joe Lovano Nonet
Untitled Artist: Cameron Graves with the Detroit Jazz Festival Generations Alumni Band
Sheila Jordan
The Soul Rebels
ELEW
Sunday, Sept. 1
Artist-in-Residence: Stanley Clarke – A night of jazz with the Stanley Clarke Band
Kenny Garrett Quintet
Terence Blanchard – AB2 – Art Blakey Project
Dee Dee Bridgewater and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra
Pat Metheny Ron Carter Duo
John Pizzarelli Trio
Untitled Artist: Cameron Graves
Connie Han
Red Baraat
Veronica Swift
Thornetta Davis
Monday, Sept. 2
Artist-in-Residence: Stanley Clarke – ‘Boyz in the Hood’ featuring the Detroit Jazz Festival String Orchestra
Pat Metheny: Side Eye
Chucho Valdés – Jazz Batá
Still Dreaming with Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Dave King
Luciana Souza’s Book of Longing featuring Chico Pinheiro and Scott Colley
Marialy Pacheco
The Four Freshmen and 5 Trombones
Michael Jellick Sextet
Those who cannot attend the Jazz Fest can watch all four stages from a livestream on a smart device or desktop for a $10 fee. Visit live.detroitjazzfest.org for details.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.