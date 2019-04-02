Buy Photo Dee Dee Bridgewater performs at the Carhartt Amphitheater stage in Hart Plaza. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

A week after announcing that pioneering jazz bassist Stanley Clarke would be the Artist-in-Residence at this year's Detroit Jazz Festival, organizers revealed the remaining lineup of the 40th annual free outdoor event.

Joining Clarke for the four-day festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 2 in downtown Detroit, are several past Artist-in-Residence musicians including Ron Carter, Pat Metheny, Joshua Redman, Danilio Pérez and Terence Blanchard. Other musical highlights include singer and songwriter Macy Gray, jazz fusion group the Yellowjackets with Luciana Souza, and Dee Dee Bridgewater and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

“We’re really excited about the exceptional lineup we’ve assembled for the 40th year celebration, which reflects a reunion of some of the most inspiring performers and performances we’ve had the pleasure of hosting over the last 10 years at the jazz festival,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Here are some highlights of each day of the festival.

Friday, Aug. 30

Danilio Pérez’s Global Big Band featuring the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra and Guests

Artist-in-Residence: Stanley Clarke – Back-to- ‘School Days’

The Soul Rebels

Dr. Valade’s Brass Band led by New Orleans legend, Shannon Powell

Saturday, Aug. 31

Macy Gray

Ron Carter Quartet

Yellowjackets with Luciana Souza

Danilo Pérez’s Global Messengers

Joe Lovano Nonet

Untitled Artist: Cameron Graves with the Detroit Jazz Festival Generations Alumni Band

Sheila Jordan

The Soul Rebels

ELEW

Sunday, Sept. 1

Artist-in-Residence: Stanley Clarke – A night of jazz with the Stanley Clarke Band

Kenny Garrett Quintet

Terence Blanchard – AB2 – Art Blakey Project

Dee Dee Bridgewater and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra

Pat Metheny Ron Carter Duo

John Pizzarelli Trio

Untitled Artist: Cameron Graves

Connie Han

Red Baraat

Veronica Swift

Thornetta Davis

Monday, Sept. 2

Artist-in-Residence: Stanley Clarke – ‘Boyz in the Hood’ featuring the Detroit Jazz Festival String Orchestra

Pat Metheny: Side Eye

Chucho Valdés – Jazz Batá

Still Dreaming with Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Dave King

Luciana Souza’s Book of Longing featuring Chico Pinheiro and Scott Colley

Marialy Pacheco

The Four Freshmen and 5 Trombones

Michael Jellick Sextet

Those who cannot attend the Jazz Fest can watch all four stages from a livestream on a smart device or desktop for a $10 fee. Visit live.detroitjazzfest.org for details.

Artist-in-residence Pat Metheny performs at the finale of the 2015 Detroit Jazz Festival on Labor Day, Monday, Sept.. 7, 2015. (Photo: David Guralnick,The Detroit News)

