The band's latest, "Help Us Stranger," will be released June 21

The Raconteurs are back in business.

The band, fronted by Jack White and Brendan Benson, will return June 21 with "Help Us Stranger," its first album since 2008's "Consolers of the Lonely," its reps announced Tuesday.

The Raconteurs: Brendan Benson, Patrick Keeler, Jack Lawrence and Jack White. (Photo: Olivia Jean)

The announcement follows word of the group's first performances in eight years. The band, which is rounded out by Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, will perform at Third Man Records' 10-year anniversary celebration Saturday in Nashville, and will play a series of overseas dates before joining the lineup of Kentucky's Railbird Festival on Aug. 10 and the Woodstock 50 celebration Aug. 16. More headlining dates will follow, according to a release.

"Help Us Stranger" contains 12 songs, including a cover of Donovan's 1965 single "Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)." The album was recorded at Third Man Studios in Nashville.

A special edition of the album, pressed at the Third Man Pressing in Detroit on electric green, black and copper swirled vinyl, is being released as part of the latest Third Man Vault package. For more, visit thirdmanrecords.com.

The Third Man Vault package for "Help Us Stranger." (Photo: Third Man Records)

The "Help Us Stranger" tracklist:

"Bored and Razed"

"Help Me Stranger"

"Only Child"

"Don’t Bother Me"

"Shine The Light On Me"

"Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)"

"Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)"

"Sunday Driver"

"Now That You’re Gone"

"Live A Lie"

"What’s Yours Is Mine"

"Thoughts and Prayers"

