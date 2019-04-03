Marvin Gaye celebrated with 'Forever' stamp on 80th birthday
The U.S. Postal Service will be honoring Motown's Marvin Gaye with a Forever Stamp, the mail service announced Tuesday, on what would have been the singer's 80th birthday.
The Gaye stamp was announced Tuesday at a ceremony at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, a venue where Gaye had performed.
The ceremony was attended by Motown founder Berry Gordy, as well as Motown legends such as Smokey Robinson and Mary Wilson of The Supremes, and members of Gaye's family.
Gaye, who died in 1984, is the ninth artist honored in the postal service's Music Icons stamp series, per a statement. He joins Ray Charles, Lydia Mendoza, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Elvis, Sarah Vaughan and John Lennon.
