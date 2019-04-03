Tickets for the former Chene Park's summer season go on sale Friday

Snoop Dogg stars in the "Redemption of a Dogg" at the Music Hall. (Photo: Noam Galai, Getty Images)

Detroit's Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre — the former Chene Park — will celebrate its inaugural season under its new name with Snoop Dogg, Kenny G, Gladys Knight and more.

Venue officials have announced the lineup for the venue's Wednesday Jazzy Nights series, which includes Kenny G (June 19), PJ Morton and Dwele (July 24) and Michael Franks (August 21). Other acts rounding out the jazz series are Damien Escobar (June 5); Jonathan Butler and Kirk Whalum (June 12); Black Violin (June 26); Loose Ends and Rahsaan Patterson (July 3); Superstars of Jazz Fusion featuring Roy Ayers, Miki Howard and Lonnie Liston Smith (July 10); Robert Glasper and Christian Scott (July 17); Najee (July 31); Rose Royce and Con Funk Shun (August 7); and Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guests Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs (August 14).

Other acts heading to the Aretha this summer include Kem, who headlines Tom Joyner's One More Time Experience on June 1; Charlie Wilson, who does double duty on June 15 and 16; Snoop Dogg, whose 25th (well, 26th, but who's counting) anniversary tour behind his debut album "Doggystyle" hits the riverfront venue July 5; Maxwell and Corinne Bailey Rae on July 27; UB40 on Aug. 2; and Gladys Knight and Will Downing on Aug. 11.

Tickets for the Aretha's shows go on sale on Friday through Ticketmaster and the venue's box office. Beginning Friday, the Aretha's box office, located at 2600 Atwater, will be open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

The Aretha's summer schedule for 2019. (Photo: The Right Productions)

More shows will be announced soon, according to venue officials.

