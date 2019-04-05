Tart performs Friday in Ann Arbor and Saturday in Corktown. (Photo: Victor Prieto)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Tart

Line up: Zee Bricker, vocals; Adam Michael Lee Padden, guitar and vocals; Don Blum, drums.

Sound: Sultry and smart, guitar-heavy indie punk.

Next: Tart is doubling up on shows this weekend with Ontario band Hyness. They'll play the Lo-Fi Bar, 220 S. Main in Ann Arbor on Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show is at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the bands hit the UFO Factory, 2110 Trumbull in Corktown, with doors opening at 9 p.m. Noise pop band Zilched opens both shows, and a new local band Scum Queens are also on the Saturday night bill. Visit tartband.com for more.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/04/05/artist-spotlight-tart-detroit-rock-band/3331971002/