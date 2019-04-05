Artist Spotlight: Tart
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Tart
Line up: Zee Bricker, vocals; Adam Michael Lee Padden, guitar and vocals; Don Blum, drums.
Sound: Sultry and smart, guitar-heavy indie punk.
Next: Tart is doubling up on shows this weekend with Ontario band Hyness. They'll play the Lo-Fi Bar, 220 S. Main in Ann Arbor on Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show is at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the bands hit the UFO Factory, 2110 Trumbull in Corktown, with doors opening at 9 p.m. Noise pop band Zilched opens both shows, and a new local band Scum Queens are also on the Saturday night bill. Visit tartband.com for more.
Melody Baetens
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/04/05/artist-spotlight-tart-detroit-rock-band/3331971002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.