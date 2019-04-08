Tickets for the group's first Michigan performance in eight years go on sale Friday

The Raconteurs: Brendan Benson, Patrick Keeler, Jack Lawrence and Jack White. (Photo: Olivia Jean)

The Raconteurs will perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple on July 12, promoters announced Monday, marking the group's first Michigan performance since 2011.

Tickets for the show, $45-$79.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Pre-sale tickets for members of the Third Man Records Vault club go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and American Express card holders get access to pre-sale tickets at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The show is part of the group's tour behind its new album, "Help Us Stranger," which is due out June 21. And, as at Jack White's concert last April at Little Caesars Arena, no phones will be allowed at the show; upon entry into the venue, phones will be placed in pouches that will not allow them to be used during the concert.

Tickets for the show will include a physical copy of "Help Us Stranger" on CD; fans can upgrade to a vinyl copy of the album for an additional charge.

The Raconteurs performed at the 10-year anniversary celebration of Third Man Records in Nashville on Saturday and debuted several new songs, including "Help Me Stranger."

The Raconteurs' last Michigan show was in September 2011 at MI Fest at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

White has an extensive history with the Masonic Temple; in 2013, he saved the historic building — where his mother once worked as an usher — from being sold at public tax auction by paying off a $142,000 outstanding tax bill.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/04/08/raconteurs-headed-masonic-temple-july/3399257002/