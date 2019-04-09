Dio Returns is a hologram tour hitting the Fillmore Detroit on June 11. (Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation)

Metal vocal icon Ronnie James Dio died nine years ago of stomach cancer, but fans can see his image rocking on stage as a hologram this spring when "Dio Returns" comes to the Fillmore Detroit.

The June 11 show features his Dio band performing live, plus former Judas Priest singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and Oni Logan of Lynch Mob on guest vocals.

Tickets for Dio Returns, $29.50-$59.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via LiveNation.com.

The Dio hologram, created by Eyellusion, first debuted in 2016 at a German music festival. Dio's widow Wendy Dio was part of the team that created the illusion.

