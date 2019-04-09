Ronnie James Dio hologram headed to Fillmore Detroit
Metal vocal icon Ronnie James Dio died nine years ago of stomach cancer, but fans can see his image rocking on stage as a hologram this spring when "Dio Returns" comes to the Fillmore Detroit.
The June 11 show features his Dio band performing live, plus former Judas Priest singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and Oni Logan of Lynch Mob on guest vocals.
Tickets for Dio Returns, $29.50-$59.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via LiveNation.com.
The Dio hologram, created by Eyellusion, first debuted in 2016 at a German music festival. Dio's widow Wendy Dio was part of the team that created the illusion.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/04/09/ronnie-james-dio-hologram-headed-fillmore-detroit/3410254002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.