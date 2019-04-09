Model Tyson Beckford will appear at the International Women's Show on May 4. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This year’s Michigan International Women’s Show will feature appearances by reality television stars Tyson Beckford and Jax Taylor.

Taylor is from the Bravo show “Vanderpump Rules,” which is a spin-off of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The Shelby Township native will talk about his life in Los Angeles and his passion for fitness and hockey on May 3. He also has a beverage partnership with Lance Bass.

Beckford is known as a former Ralph Lauren Polo model, and is also the host of the same network's show “Make Me a Supermodel.” On May 4 he’ll talk about his experiences being a model and the nonprofit Kick 4 Life, which uses soccer to engage young people in African.

The Detroit News is a sponsor of the Women’s Show, which also includes a fire fighter charity fashion show, cooking demos, cosmetic tips, crafts, author appearances, healthy screenings, giveaways and more.

The expo is May 2-5 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River in Novi. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5. Admission is $12 at the door plus $5 for parking. Visit visit InternationalWomenShow.com or call (704) 376-3623 for more details.

