Detroit-based singer/songwriter Raye Williams (Photo: Courtesy of Raye Williams)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Raye Williams

About: This Belleville, Michigan native is a country singer/songwriter with a love for the Motown sound. She's spent half her live in Metro Detroit and half in Nashville.

Her latest: This year she released the single "Suicidal Heart" in two formats. One to appeal to a Nashville audience and the other inspired by Motown which features the Motor City Horns and was produced by Jim "Moose" Brown who has worked with Bob Seger, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and others.

Next: Williams performs Friday at 9 p.m. at the Diamondback Saloon, 49345 S. I-94 Service Drive in Belleville. Cover charge is $5. Learn more at rayewilliams.com.

Melody Baetens

