Local rock bands cover the songs of their favorite Detroit musicians. Hear Dead in 5 play MC5, Vazum perform as Sponge, the Reefermen take on the Romantics, School of Rock Rochester as Grand Funk Railroad and more. Proceeds will help fund a special scholarship for the School of Rock. 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

2. Record Store Day

Grab exclusive releases and take advantage of sales and giveaways at your favorite record shop. Eastpointe's Melodies & Memories will have DJs and a Dilla Delights pop-up shop noon-9 pm. Detroit musician Dave Shettler performs at Street Corner Music in Oak Park. More live music can be found at Weirdsveille Records in Mount Clemens. Visit recordstoreday.com/ and type in your ZIP code for a full list of participating businesses.

Buy Photo This annual procession of Greek dancers. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)

3. Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade in Greektown

Celebrating 18 years this spring, this annual procession has Greek dancers and musicians, floats made by local schools and businesses, and a selection of church and other nonprofit groups representing. The family-friendly event is one of the largest Greek parades in the country. Parade steps off at 3 p.m. Sunday from Campus Martius and travels up Monroe through Greektown. Detroit.GreekParades.com.

