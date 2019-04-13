Rapper A$AP Ferg to headline Michigan benefit concert
Ann Arbor – A$AP Ferg will be headlining an annual University of Michigan concert to raise money for boosting educational accessibility.
The member of the New York-based rap collective A$AP Mob will perform Tuesday at Hill Auditorium. The benefit caps SpringFest, a day of on-campus events that includes more musical acts, interactive art installations, pop-up shops and food trucks.
Tickets for the concert start at $15 for university students and $25 for the general public.
SpringFest 2019 is presented by MUSIC Matters . MUSIC stands for Michigan Undergrads Serving in the Community.
Some proceeds are going to develop a new program called “The CoMMunity Partnership,” a social impact grant to boost other student philanthropic groups. This year, MUSIC Matters is working with other organizations to promote educational accessibility.
