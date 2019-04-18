Fangs and Twang perform April 27 at Ziggy's in Ypsilanti. (Photo: Courtesy of Fangs and Twang)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Fangs and Twang

Line up: Joe Bertoletti, bass and vocals; Andy Benes, guitar, vocals and mandolin; Billy LaLonde, drums and vocals.

Sound: As you may guess by their name, Fangs and Twang write country songs about spooky things like vampires and mummies.

Next: The trio will celebrate the release of its new album "Spirits and Chasers" with a show April 27 at 8 p.m. at Ziggy's, 206 W. Michigan in Ypsilanti. Also on the bill are the Jim Roll Band (Roll engineered Fangs and Twang's new album) and Child Sleep. Donations accepted at the door. Visit fangsandtwang.com for more information.

Melody Baetens

"Spirits and Chasers" is the new album from country trio Fangs and Twang. (Photo: Courtesy of Fangs and Twang)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/04/18/artist-spotlight-fangs-and-twang/3478600002/