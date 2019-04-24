Nadir Omowale performs Saturday at the Annex Gallery in Highland Park. (Photo: Courtesy of Nadir Omowale)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Nadir Omowale

Sound: This eclectic guitarist, songwriter and producer blends funk, jazz and rock.

Award winner: Omowale has won more than a dozen Detroit Music Awards, and this year is nominated for Outstanding Urban Songwriter and Outstanding Urban Vocalist.

Next: Omowale is part of All Together Now, an event celebrating art, film and music taking place this weekend at Annex Gallery, 333 Midland in Highland Park. The party starts Friday with a live set from jazz group Straight Ahead Trio and food from Esto's Garage. Omowale headlines Saturday's event with a 7 p.m. set. Sunday's programming includes music, film and awards, and starts at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for All Together Now are $10 per night or $25 for a weekend pass. Visit fadfestdetroit.com.

Melody Baetens

