Taylor Swift announced the premier of her new song “ME!” on her Instagram account. (Photo: Instagram)

New York – Taylor Swift says she’s releasing a new single and music video called “ME!” on Friday that’s about “embracing your individuality and really celebrating it.”

In an interview with Robin Roberts on Thursday – during the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC – the pop star said the song features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

“I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get melodies stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes (people) feel better about themselves,” she said.

Swift has been teasing fans for weeks with clues about a new project. She surprised a few hundred fans Thursday when she visited a mural she commissioned in Nashville.

Swift thanked the artist who created the mural in an Instagram post on Thursday. She also thanked her fans for showing up, saying: “I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills.”

“The fans are amazing. I can’t believe how dedicated they are,” Swift told Roberts. “I can’t believe how much they care – so it makes it more fun more for me to create music, to create music videos.”

Swift’s last album was “reputation,” released in 2017.

