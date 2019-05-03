Summer concert preview: Seger, Snoop, Slayer and then some
As the weather begins to turn, a look at the season's top concerts
Summer's here, if not in weather, then at least in spirit.
That means it's outdoor concert season, and Metro Detroit has some big concerts in store for the coming months, including a run of shows from Bob Seger, several major festivals and dates by up-and-comers and returning favorites.
Modern rock, classic rock, hip-hop, pop, R&B and jazz are all on the docket. So here's a list of the season's top can't-miss concerts, as well as full concert schedules at some of the area's top venues. For full listings, visit detroitnews.com.
1. Bob Seger, June 6, 8, 12, 14, 19, 21, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Roll him away. Seger is packing up and saying goodbye, and these six shows at the former Pine Knob are the Ramblin' Gamblin' Man's final hometown gigs on his farewell outing. Pack some tissues and get ready to sing along one last time.
2. The Raconteurs, July 12-13, Masonic Temple: Jack White returns home with Brendan Benson and the rest of his Raconteurs cohorts for the group's first Michigan concerts since 2011, which come on the heels of the group's new album, "Help Us Stranger," due June 21.
3. Khalid, July 28, Little Caesars Arena: The 21-year-old "Young, Dumb & Broke" singer hits LCA for his first local arena concert, supporting his sophomore set, April's chart-topping "Free Spirit."
4. Mo Pop, July 27-28, West Riverfront Park: In its 7th year, the modern rock and alt-pop festival — which has yet to repeat an artist! — hits the riverfront with a lineup that includes Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo and more.
5. Queen and Adam Lambert, July 27, Little Caesars Arena: The former "American Idol" runner-up has been fronting the classic rock outfit for several years, but renewed interest in the band, following last year's blockbuster "Bohemian Rhapsody," has made this a hot ticket.
6. Movement, May 25-27, Hart Plaza: It's not Memorial Day Weekend in Detroit without techno music pulsating from downtown's center. This year's three-day festival includes sets by Griz, Gucci Mane, Orbital, Richie Hawtin, Disclosure and more.
7. Kid Rock, Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Kid Rock's first local dates since he opened Little Caesars Arena in 2017 come over two consecutive September weekends, a run being billed as "Hot September Nights," a play off of Neil Diamond's 1972 live album "Hot August Night."
8. Hugh Jackman, June 24, Little Caesars Arena: Wolverine live! As much as we'd love to see the claws come out, the Oscar nominee's arena tour is going to focus on music from "The Greatest Showman," "Les Misérables" and "The Boy From Oz."
9. Jennifer Lopez, July 5, Little Caesars Arena: It's been 20 years since J. Lo's debut album, but this LCA visit marks Jenny from the Block's first-ever Detroit concert. Make her feel welcome.
10. Mary J. Blige and Nas, July 28, DTE Energy Music Theatre: This powerful double-bill pairs the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul with the Queens-bred MC, who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his landmark debut album, "Illmatic."
11. Jonas Brothers, Sept. 7, Little Caesars Arena: The Jo Bros' first tour in six years comes in the wake of "Happiness Begins," the trio's first studio set since 2009's "Lines, Vines and Trying Times."
12. Jeff Lynne's ELO, July 20, Little Caesars Arena: Last year marked the classic rock outfit's first Detroit visit since 1981, and it was worth the wait. If you missed 'em last year, don't make the same mistake again.
13. Maren Morris, May 11, Fillmore Detroit: The country singer, who hit it big with last year's Zedd collaboration "The Middle," hits the Fillmore stage on the tour backing "Girl," her second album, which was released in March.
14. Anderson .Paak, June 2, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre: The L.A.-bred singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings this tour behind his celebrated fourth album, "Ventura," which features guest spots from Smokey Robinson, Jazmine Sullivan and OutKast's Andre 3000.
15. John Mayer, Aug. 2, Little Caesars Arena: Temporarily stepping out from his duties with Dead & Co. — which is also touring this summer — the guitar virtuoso hits Little Caesars Arena for his first local solo concert since a 2017 date at DTE.
16. Lionel Richie, June 30, DTE Energy Music Theatre: "Hello!" Richie hasn't put out an album in years — his last set was 2012's "Tuskegee," which saw him revisiting past material with a host of country artists — but with a list of hits that includes "All Night Long," "Dancing on the Ceiling" and "Easy," he doesn't need to.
17. New Kids on the Block, June 18, Little Caesars Arena: They're not teen idols anymore, but they still work like they are. And with a guest lineup that includes Naughty by Nature, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, this evening is guaranteed to bring audience members of a certain age back to their sleepover days.
18. The Lonely Island, June 26, Fox Theatre: The jokesters and former "SNL" digital short stars bring their arsenal of filthy hits to the Fox on their first proper tour.
19. Snoop Dogg w/ Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, July 5, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: Snoop celebrates 25 years of his debut album "Doggystyle" along Detroit's riverfront at the re-christened Chene Park.
20. Alice Cooper, July 20, DTE Energy Music Theatre: School's out forever. The ghoulish Rock and Roll Hall of Famer visits his former Metro Detroit stomping grounds, and it's a pretty safe bet he'll bring his bag of tricks — including his guillotine — along with him.
21. Charlie Wilson, June 15-16, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: The former Gap Band singer visits the Aretha for a Father's day two-fer.
22. 2 Chainz, May 18, Fox Theatre: Mr. Chainz headlines the Fox's "Kingz of Trap" outing, which also features E-40, Plies and Young Dro.
23. Dio Hologram, June 11, Fillmore Detroit: Dio's back, in hologram form. Holy diver is right.
24. Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington, Aug. 8, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: Two modern masters of jazz team up for a pairing worth writing home about.
25. Slayer, May 19, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Bang your head for one last time, as the metal stalwarts rock DTE for what they swear is their farewell tour.
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
June 1: The Tom Joyner "One More Time" Experience f/ Kem
June 5: Damien Escobar
June 12: Jonathan Butler and Kirk Whalum
June 19: Kenny G
June 26: Black Violin
July 3: Loose Ends, Rahsaan and Patterson
July 10: Roy Ayers, Miki Howard and Lonnie Liston Smith
July 17: Robert Glasper w/ Christian Scott
July 24: PJ Morton and Dwele
July 27: Maxwell and Corinne Bailey Rae
July 31: Najee
Aug. 2: UB40 w/ Steel Pulse
Aug. 7: Rose Royce and Con Funk Shun
Aug. 9: The Tubes, the Motels, Wang Chung and more
Aug. 10: Anthony Hamilton, Ledisi and Tweet
Aug. 11: Gladys Knight and Will Downing
Aug. 14: Double Vision Revisited
Aug. 21: Michael Franks
DTE Energy Music Theatre
May 24: Florence + the Machine
May 25: Eddie Money
May 30: Luke Combs
June 15: 99.5 WYCD Hoedown w/ Brantley Gilbert, Joe Nichols, Caylee Hammack and more
June 20: Thomas Rhett
June 22: Kidz Bop
June 29: Dierks Bentley
July 5: Dirty Heads and 311
July 9: Dave Matthews Band
July 13: 101.1 WRIF Presents RIFF Fest 2019 w/ Shinedown, Seether, Sevendust and more
July 16: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band
July 23: Train and Goo Goo Dolls
July 24: Breaking Benjamin w/ Chevelle and Three Days Grace
July 25: Peter Frampton w/ Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
July 26: Hammer's House Party Tour with MC Hammer, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool
July 31: Wiz Khalifa w/ French Montana, Playboy Carti and more
Aug. 2: Chris Stapleton w/ Margo Price and the Marcus King Band
Aug. 3: Beck and Cage the Elephant with Spoon and Wild Belle
Aug. 5: Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King
Aug. 7: Bryan Adams and Billy Idol
Aug. 9: Impractical Jokers "Cranjis Summer Spectacular"
Aug. 10: Florida Georgia Line w/ Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen
Aug. 11: Santana and the Doobie Brothers
Aug. 12: Slipknot w/ Volbeat and Gojira
Aug. 13: Korn and Alice in Chains
Aug. 14: The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Aug. 16: Hootie and the Blowfish w/ Barenaked Ladies
Aug. 17: Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida
Aug. 22: Florida Georgia Line w/ Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen
Aug. 31: Ted Nugent
Sept. 19: Rascal Flatts
Fox Theatre
May 11: Festival of Laughs with Sommore, George Wallace and more
May 15: Double Dare Live
May 19: Roseanne Barr
May 20: Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson
May 23: Tony Bennett
June 1: Tom Segura
June 7: Jim Gaffigan
June 15: Frank: The Man, the Music (a tribute to Frank Sinatra)
June 17: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/ Father John Misty
June 22: Bill Maher
June 27: David Feherty
June 28: Back to the '90s with Next, Donell Jones, Case, H-Town and more
July 12: James Charles
July 14: Jill Scott
Aug. 3: Bryan Ferry
Aug. 4: Kirk Franklin
Aug. 25: Iyanla Vanzant
Aug. 26: The Wiggles
Sept. 13: Alabama
Little Caesars Arena
May 28: The Who
Aug. 5: Shawn Mendes
Aug. 12: Backstreet Boys
Masonic Temple
May 26: Juice WRLD
June 18: Death Cab for Cutie
July 1: Grace Jones
July 14: Amanda Seales
July 31: Lauren Daigle
Aug. 3: Jojo Siwa
Aug. 13: $uicideboy$
Sept. 12: Massive Attack
Sept. 19: Avett Brothers
Sept. 20: Bert Kreischer
Sept. 21: Marc Maron
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
May 11: The 1975 w/ Pale Waves
June 1: Rob Thomas w/ Abby Anderson
June 13: Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
July 3: Yes w/ Asia
July 5: "Weird" Al Yankovic
July 14: The Music of Queen w/ DSO
July 23: Tedeschi Trucks w/ Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope
July 30: Jon Bellion
Aug. 4: Gary Clark Jr.
Aug. 10: Sarah McLachlan
Aug. 11: Ben Folds and Violent Femmes
Aug. 29: Steely Dan
Sept. 8: Bush and Live w/ Our Lady Peace
Sept. 13: Morrissey
Sept. 14: The B-52s w/ OMD and Berlin
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
May 30: RBRM
May 31: Wu-Tang Clan
June 11: Coheed and Cambria w/ Mastodon
June 20: George Clinton, Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone and more
June 22: Monica, Dru Hill and Jagged Edge
June 25: Willie Nelson and Family w/ Alison Krauss
June 28: Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World
June 29: Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums
June 30: Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
July 6: Sublime with Rome
July 27: The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers
July 30: moe. and Blues Traveler
Aug. 11: Beast Coast
Aug. 16: Papa Roach
Aug. 23: Daryl Hall and John Oates
Sept. 6: Social Distortion and Flogging Molly
Sept. 8: ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
