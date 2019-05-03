As the weather begins to turn, a look at the season's top concerts

Summer's here, if not in weather, then at least in spirit.

That means it's outdoor concert season, and Metro Detroit has some big concerts in store for the coming months, including a run of shows from Bob Seger, several major festivals and dates by up-and-comers and returning favorites.

Modern rock, classic rock, hip-hop, pop, R&B and jazz are all on the docket. So here's a list of the season's top can't-miss concerts, as well as full concert schedules at some of the area's top venues. For full listings, visit detroitnews.com.

1. Bob Seger, June 6, 8, 12, 14, 19, 21, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Roll him away. Seger is packing up and saying goodbye, and these six shows at the former Pine Knob are the Ramblin' Gamblin' Man's final hometown gigs on his farewell outing. Pack some tissues and get ready to sing along one last time.

2. The Raconteurs, July 12-13, Masonic Temple: Jack White returns home with Brendan Benson and the rest of his Raconteurs cohorts for the group's first Michigan concerts since 2011, which come on the heels of the group's new album, "Help Us Stranger," due June 21.

3. Khalid, July 28, Little Caesars Arena: The 21-year-old "Young, Dumb & Broke" singer hits LCA for his first local arena concert, supporting his sophomore set, April's chart-topping "Free Spirit."

4. Mo Pop, July 27-28, West Riverfront Park: In its 7th year, the modern rock and alt-pop festival — which has yet to repeat an artist! — hits the riverfront with a lineup that includes Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo and more.

5. Queen and Adam Lambert, July 27, Little Caesars Arena: The former "American Idol" runner-up has been fronting the classic rock outfit for several years, but renewed interest in the band, following last year's blockbuster "Bohemian Rhapsody," has made this a hot ticket.

6. Movement, May 25-27, Hart Plaza: It's not Memorial Day Weekend in Detroit without techno music pulsating from downtown's center. This year's three-day festival includes sets by Griz, Gucci Mane, Orbital, Richie Hawtin, Disclosure and more.

7. Kid Rock, Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Kid Rock's first local dates since he opened Little Caesars Arena in 2017 come over two consecutive September weekends, a run being billed as "Hot September Nights," a play off of Neil Diamond's 1972 live album "Hot August Night."

8. Hugh Jackman, June 24, Little Caesars Arena: Wolverine live! As much as we'd love to see the claws come out, the Oscar nominee's arena tour is going to focus on music from "The Greatest Showman," "Les Misérables" and "The Boy From Oz."

9. Jennifer Lopez, July 5, Little Caesars Arena: It's been 20 years since J. Lo's debut album, but this LCA visit marks Jenny from the Block's first-ever Detroit concert. Make her feel welcome.

10. Mary J. Blige and Nas, July 28, DTE Energy Music Theatre: This powerful double-bill pairs the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul with the Queens-bred MC, who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his landmark debut album, "Illmatic."

11. Jonas Brothers, Sept. 7, Little Caesars Arena: The Jo Bros' first tour in six years comes in the wake of "Happiness Begins," the trio's first studio set since 2009's "Lines, Vines and Trying Times."

12. Jeff Lynne's ELO, July 20, Little Caesars Arena: Last year marked the classic rock outfit's first Detroit visit since 1981, and it was worth the wait. If you missed 'em last year, don't make the same mistake again.

13. Maren Morris, May 11, Fillmore Detroit: The country singer, who hit it big with last year's Zedd collaboration "The Middle," hits the Fillmore stage on the tour backing "Girl," her second album, which was released in March.

14. Anderson .Paak, June 2, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre: The L.A.-bred singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings this tour behind his celebrated fourth album, "Ventura," which features guest spots from Smokey Robinson, Jazmine Sullivan and OutKast's Andre 3000.

15. John Mayer, Aug. 2, Little Caesars Arena: Temporarily stepping out from his duties with Dead & Co. — which is also touring this summer — the guitar virtuoso hits Little Caesars Arena for his first local solo concert since a 2017 date at DTE.

16. Lionel Richie, June 30, DTE Energy Music Theatre: "Hello!" Richie hasn't put out an album in years — his last set was 2012's "Tuskegee," which saw him revisiting past material with a host of country artists — but with a list of hits that includes "All Night Long," "Dancing on the Ceiling" and "Easy," he doesn't need to.

17. New Kids on the Block, June 18, Little Caesars Arena: They're not teen idols anymore, but they still work like they are. And with a guest lineup that includes Naughty by Nature, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, this evening is guaranteed to bring audience members of a certain age back to their sleepover days.

18. The Lonely Island, June 26, Fox Theatre: The jokesters and former "SNL" digital short stars bring their arsenal of filthy hits to the Fox on their first proper tour.

19. Snoop Dogg w/ Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, July 5, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: Snoop celebrates 25 years of his debut album "Doggystyle" along Detroit's riverfront at the re-christened Chene Park.

20. Alice Cooper, July 20, DTE Energy Music Theatre: School's out forever. The ghoulish Rock and Roll Hall of Famer visits his former Metro Detroit stomping grounds, and it's a pretty safe bet he'll bring his bag of tricks — including his guillotine — along with him.

21. Charlie Wilson, June 15-16, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: The former Gap Band singer visits the Aretha for a Father's day two-fer.

22. 2 Chainz, May 18, Fox Theatre: Mr. Chainz headlines the Fox's "Kingz of Trap" outing, which also features E-40, Plies and Young Dro.

23. Dio Hologram, June 11, Fillmore Detroit: Dio's back, in hologram form. Holy diver is right.

24. Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington, Aug. 8, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: Two modern masters of jazz team up for a pairing worth writing home about.

25. Slayer, May 19, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Bang your head for one last time, as the metal stalwarts rock DTE for what they swear is their farewell tour.

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

June 1: The Tom Joyner "One More Time" Experience f/ Kem

June 5: Damien Escobar

June 12: Jonathan Butler and Kirk Whalum

June 19: Kenny G

June 26: Black Violin

July 3: Loose Ends, Rahsaan and Patterson

July 10: Roy Ayers, Miki Howard and Lonnie Liston Smith

July 17: Robert Glasper w/ Christian Scott

July 24: PJ Morton and Dwele

July 27: Maxwell and Corinne Bailey Rae

July 31: Najee

Aug. 2: UB40 w/ Steel Pulse

Aug. 7: Rose Royce and Con Funk Shun

Aug. 9: The Tubes, the Motels, Wang Chung and more

Aug. 10: Anthony Hamilton, Ledisi and Tweet

Aug. 11: Gladys Knight and Will Downing

Aug. 14: Double Vision Revisited

Aug. 21: Michael Franks

DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 24: Florence + the Machine

May 25: Eddie Money

May 30: Luke Combs

June 15: 99.5 WYCD Hoedown w/ Brantley Gilbert, Joe Nichols, Caylee Hammack and more

June 20: Thomas Rhett

June 22: Kidz Bop

June 29: Dierks Bentley

July 5: Dirty Heads and 311

July 9: Dave Matthews Band

July 13: 101.1 WRIF Presents RIFF Fest 2019 w/ Shinedown, Seether, Sevendust and more

July 16: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

July 23: Train and Goo Goo Dolls

July 24: Breaking Benjamin w/ Chevelle and Three Days Grace

July 25: Peter Frampton w/ Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

July 26: Hammer's House Party Tour with MC Hammer, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool

July 31: Wiz Khalifa w/ French Montana, Playboy Carti and more

Aug. 2: Chris Stapleton w/ Margo Price and the Marcus King Band

Aug. 3: Beck and Cage the Elephant with Spoon and Wild Belle

Aug. 5: Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King

Aug. 7: Bryan Adams and Billy Idol

Aug. 9: Impractical Jokers "Cranjis Summer Spectacular"

Aug. 10: Florida Georgia Line w/ Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen

Aug. 11: Santana and the Doobie Brothers

Aug. 12: Slipknot w/ Volbeat and Gojira

Aug. 13: Korn and Alice in Chains

Aug. 14: The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Aug. 16: Hootie and the Blowfish w/ Barenaked Ladies

Aug. 17: Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida

Aug. 22: Florida Georgia Line w/ Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen

Aug. 31: Ted Nugent

Sept. 19: Rascal Flatts

Fox Theatre

May 11: Festival of Laughs with Sommore, George Wallace and more

May 15: Double Dare Live

May 19: Roseanne Barr

May 20: Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson

May 23: Tony Bennett

June 1: Tom Segura

June 7: Jim Gaffigan

June 15: Frank: The Man, the Music (a tribute to Frank Sinatra)

June 17: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/ Father John Misty

June 22: Bill Maher

June 27: David Feherty

June 28: Back to the '90s with Next, Donell Jones, Case, H-Town and more

July 12: James Charles

July 14: Jill Scott

Aug. 3: Bryan Ferry

Aug. 4: Kirk Franklin

Aug. 25: Iyanla Vanzant

Aug. 26: The Wiggles

Sept. 13: Alabama

Little Caesars Arena

May 28: The Who

Aug. 5: Shawn Mendes

Aug. 12: Backstreet Boys

Masonic Temple

May 26: Juice WRLD

June 18: Death Cab for Cutie

July 1: Grace Jones

July 14: Amanda Seales

July 31: Lauren Daigle

Aug. 3: Jojo Siwa

Aug. 13: $uicideboy$

Sept. 12: Massive Attack

Sept. 19: Avett Brothers

Sept. 20: Bert Kreischer

Sept. 21: Marc Maron

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

May 11: The 1975 w/ Pale Waves

June 1: Rob Thomas w/ Abby Anderson

June 13: Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

July 3: Yes w/ Asia

July 5: "Weird" Al Yankovic

July 14: The Music of Queen w/ DSO

July 23: Tedeschi Trucks w/ Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope

July 30: Jon Bellion

Aug. 4: Gary Clark Jr.

Aug. 10: Sarah McLachlan

Aug. 11: Ben Folds and Violent Femmes

Aug. 29: Steely Dan

Sept. 8: Bush and Live w/ Our Lady Peace

Sept. 13: Morrissey

Sept. 14: The B-52s w/ OMD and Berlin

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

May 30: RBRM

May 31: Wu-Tang Clan

June 11: Coheed and Cambria w/ Mastodon

June 20: George Clinton, Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone and more

June 22: Monica, Dru Hill and Jagged Edge

June 25: Willie Nelson and Family w/ Alison Krauss

June 28: Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World

June 29: Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums

June 30: Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

July 6: Sublime with Rome

July 27: The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers

July 30: moe. and Blues Traveler

Aug. 11: Beast Coast

Aug. 16: Papa Roach

Aug. 23: Daryl Hall and John Oates

Sept. 6: Social Distortion and Flogging Molly

Sept. 8: ZZ Top and Cheap Trick

