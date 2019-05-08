Artist Spotlight: Narco Debut
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Narco Debut
Line up: Eric Pachota, vocals and guitar; Ryun Weber , guitar; Kenny Micek, bass; Steven Mabry, drums.
Sound: Energetic and emotive progressive and alternative rock.
Next: The Metro Detroit-based band will release its debut full-length album, "Strange & Ever-Changing Depths" on May 17. The foursome will also be part of the line up of the final Bled Fest, a long-running heavy music event in Howell. This year's multi-band festival is May 25 at the Hartland Performing Arts Center, 9525 Highland. Visit bledfest.com for details. Check out narcodebut.bandcamp.com to hear the band.
Melody Baetens
