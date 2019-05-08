Narco Debut performs as part of Bled Fest in Howell on May 25. (Photo: DENNIS KLEIMAN)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Narco Debut

Line up: Eric Pachota, vocals and guitar; Ryun Weber , guitar; Kenny Micek, bass; Steven Mabry, drums.

Sound: Energetic and emotive progressive and alternative rock.

Next: The Metro Detroit-based band will release its debut full-length album, "Strange & Ever-Changing Depths" on May 17. The foursome will also be part of the line up of the final Bled Fest, a long-running heavy music event in Howell. This year's multi-band festival is May 25 at the Hartland Performing Arts Center, 9525 Highland. Visit bledfest.com for details. Check out narcodebut.bandcamp.com to hear the band.

Melody Baetens

