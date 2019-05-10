Country singer will play the downtown stadium Oct. 25; tix on sale May 17

In what has become an annual country music tradition, Luke Bryan will once again close his tour at Ford Field, the country superstar announced Friday.

"I love a good family tradition and this has become one!" Bryan said in a release. "Wrapping up my tour for the fourth time at Ford Field is seriously unbelievable. This crowd brings so much energy and a big party and I can't wait to get back there."

Bryan will perform at the Detroit Lions' home on Oct. 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 17 through Ticketmaster and the Ford Field box office, while a Citi presale will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

Bryan's tour, dubbed the Sunset Repeat Tour, also features openers Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock.

Bryan first headlined Ford Field in 2015, following with tour-ending shows in 2016 and 2018. He skipped Ford Field in favor of a Faster Horses appearance in 2017.

Bryan's latest studio album, "What Makes You Country," was released in 2017.

