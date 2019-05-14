Big Sean shoots music video as Detroiters watch at Spirit Plaza
Detroit — Dozens gathered around Spirit Plaza Tuesday afternoon to get a glimpse of Detroit's own Big Sean as he shot a scene for an upcoming music video.
Food trucks were moved and sidewalks outside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center closed as the rapper was filmed riding in a Lincoln Krystal limousine with fake paparazzi following.
Big Sean's crew declined to share details of the video or for which song, hoping to keep the project private.
Garrett Glassburn said he heard directors say the music video was being shot for Big Sean's song "Again," which hasn't been released.
"They've just been filming the same scene over and over again with paparazzi gathered around the limo," said Glassburn, who works in the Ally building. "It's lunchtime downtown. They can't really tell people not to take pictures."
Elena Trimai also left the Ally building she works in for lunch and watched the filming for more than a half hour.
"It's exciting," she said. "He came out really slow and nobody said anything except not to take pictures. But I'm not moving... I'll take a half day to watch this."
Sean wiped his Instagram account clean about a month ago, restarting with three new videos titled "my thoughts," "CLARITY" and "UNCONDITIONAL LOVE."
► More: Big Sean opens up about therapy, mental health
The rapper's last two albums, "I Decided" and "Double or Nothing," his collaboration with producer Metro Boomin', were released in 2017.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.